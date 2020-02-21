Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TV stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 101,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

