Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s stock price rose 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 7,300,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,881,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

