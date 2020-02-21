Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Haemonetics worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 140,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

HAE traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

