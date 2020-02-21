Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.41).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Shares of HFD stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 158 ($2.08). The stock had a trading volume of 250,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a market cap of $306.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

