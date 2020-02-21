Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31, 44 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 84,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,245,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000.

