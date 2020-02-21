Head to Head Contrast: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sutro Biopharma and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.23%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.43%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 6.97 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.89 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.24 million ($2.41) -4.43

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 5.45, indicating that its share price is 445% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -84.03% N/A -21.60% Microbot Medical N/A -120.41% -68.71%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.