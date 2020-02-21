Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.35 million.Healthequity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.71-1.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Healthequity stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

