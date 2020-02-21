Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.65 to $3.75 EPS.

HSIC stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 3,952,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

