Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hercules Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC opened at $15.70 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.