Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,930 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

