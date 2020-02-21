Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

