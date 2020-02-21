Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 114.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,009,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $115.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

