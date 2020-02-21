Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.