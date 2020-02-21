Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

