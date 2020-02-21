Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,092 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.