Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after buying an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

