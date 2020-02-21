Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $247.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.