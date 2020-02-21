HOQU One Day Trading Volume Tops $419,481.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $535,321.00 and $419,481.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

