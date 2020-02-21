Hrzn Blckchn Tchn Hrdwr Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:BKCH) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Hrzn Blckchn Tchn Hrdwr Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:BKCH) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.18 and last traded at C$25.18, 108 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.07.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hrzn Blckchn Tchn Hrdwr Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrzn Blckchn Tchn Hrdwr Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.