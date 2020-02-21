HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $35.82

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $35.82. HSBC shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 251,610 shares trading hands.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,884,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,424,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

