Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

