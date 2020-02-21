Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

