Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.