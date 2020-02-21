Huber Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

