HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $75,200.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Friday, January 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $194.24 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after acquiring an additional 321,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $185,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,899,000 after acquiring an additional 117,412 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.