Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 196,191 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $39,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $384.36 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day moving average is $356.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total transaction of $69,326.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

