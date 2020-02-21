Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires Shares of 12,631 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.3% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

