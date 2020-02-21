Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,535 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

