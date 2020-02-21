Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,600 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Raytheon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 26,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Raytheon by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

NYSE:RTN opened at $220.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

