Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $264,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

