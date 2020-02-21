Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 7.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $384.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.25 and a 200-day moving average of $361.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

