Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

