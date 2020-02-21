Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

