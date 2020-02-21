HyperQuant (HQT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,434.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $56,115.00 and approximately $75,434.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

