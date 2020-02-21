IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,302 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

