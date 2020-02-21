IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

