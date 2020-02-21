IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 190,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Cfra dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. 64,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

