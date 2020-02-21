IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 87 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $560.05. 37,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,381 shares of company stock valued at $58,405,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.