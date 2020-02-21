IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77.

