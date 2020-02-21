IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,359 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6,818.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,012. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $44.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.