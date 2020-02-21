IFG Advisory LLC Sells 53 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.37. 287,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,158. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $184.56 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

