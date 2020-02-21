Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Hits $23.06 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $23.06 million and $2.40 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Coinbit, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

