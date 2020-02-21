Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$70.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.96. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$48.70 and a 52 week high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

