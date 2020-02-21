Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.17

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 3442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

