Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 83,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 758,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 12,105.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,862. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.