Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 83,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 758,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 12,105.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
