Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.59. Information Services shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 2,265 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISV shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Information Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.01.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

