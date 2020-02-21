InfraCap MLP ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

