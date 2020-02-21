InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 63.87%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.93 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.93 EPS.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,931. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

