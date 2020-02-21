Insider Buying: Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Acquires $92,741.90 in Stock

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Atul Bhatnagar purchased 14,815 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,741.90.

CMBM stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Cambium Networks Corporation has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 292,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

