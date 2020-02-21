Insider Buying: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Buys $36,400.00 in Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.28. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

HBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

